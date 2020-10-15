Two Bag Jail Terms for Cyber Crime in Abeokuta

Peter Ariyo Joshua and Oluwamuyiwa Samuel Arowosola (a.k.a Oluwadamilare, Perry Black, Willie Amashanti and Sonex Newton) on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, bagged jail terms from Justices Muhammed Abubakar and Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta Division, Ogun State, for internet fraud.

The duo was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, on one-count charge of criminal impersonation, contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(i) of the Cyber Crime (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Act, to which they pleaded guilty.

Upon their plea, the prosecution team of Dr. Ben Ubi and Oyelakin Oyediran urged the courts to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Joshua got one year imprisonment from Justice Abubakar, while Arowosola was sentenced to four months by Justice Watilat, both of whom are of Court One and Court Two respectively.

Besides Joshua’s one year jail term, he will restitute his victim, the sum of $2,850 (Two Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) and also forfeit his two phones to the federal government.

In addition to his four months imprisonment, Arowosola will restitute $2,850 (Two Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) to Carol Paul, his victim and forfeit N1,873,561.50 (One Million, Eight Hundred and Seventy-three Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty-one Naira, Fifty Kobo) discovered in his GT Bank account as well as his laptop, iPhone and iWatch to the federal government.







Source: EFCC News