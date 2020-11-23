Man Jailed Two Years for N4.9m Contract Fraud in Kano

Justice Sanusi Ado Maaji of the Kano State High Court on Monday, November 23, 2020, sentenced one Muhammad Suleiman to two years in imprisonment for fraud.

The convict was arraigned today in court by the Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on one-count charge of criminal breach of trust, to which he pleaded guilty.

Following his plea, prosecution counsel, Salihu Sani urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly, while defence counsel, U.I Suleiman, pleaded with the court for leniency.

Suleiman’s prison term has N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) option of fine.

His road to prison began with a petition to the Kano Zonal Office of the Commission, in which it was alleged that he was awarded a N7, 894, 005.00 (Seven Million, Eight Hundred and Ninety-four Thousand, five Naira) contract for the procurement of 100kva Perkins sound-proof generator set, and having collected N4, 973, 223.15 (Four Million, Nine Hundred and Seventy-three Thousand, Two Hundred and Twenty-three Naira, Fifteen Kobo) installment, diverted the sum to his personal use and refused to execute the contract.







Source: EFCC News