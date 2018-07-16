Court Jails Woman Two Years for Stealing…

Justice H.I.O. Oshomah of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced Blessing Adunun to two years imprisonment for

stealing by conversion to the tune of Two Hundred and Thirty Eight Thousand Naira (N238,000.00)

She was convicted on Friday, March 19, 2021 after pleading “guilty” to one- count amended charge, following his arraignment by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charge bordered on stealing by conversion, contrary to Section 33 (2) (b) Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 33 (2) (c) of the… Mehr