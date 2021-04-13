Anti-graft War: EFCC Commends NSCDC’s Collaboration…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC for its continued partnership in the

fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The Kaduna Zonal Head of the EFCC, Harry Erin, made the commendation on Tuesday April 13, 2021 when he visited the State Commandant of the Corps, Nurudeen Abdullahi.

Erin thanked NSCDC for accepting his request to visit, while also applauding the existing relationship between the two agencies.

He further appealed for closer cooperation in intelligence sharing and securing of assets seized by the Commission.

In his response, Abdullahi said, “we feel… Mehr