Just a moment…

EFCC, CAC to strengthen partnership in Fight Against Corruption
The Kaduna Zonal Head of EFCC, Harry Erin on Thursday April 15, 2021 stressed the need for the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC to cooperate withthe EFCC in the fight against corruption.
He made the appeal during a visit to the Nodal office of CAC in Kaduna State as part of his familiarization tour of security and regulatory agencies in the state.
For more details, https://www.efccnigeria.org/efcc/news/6714-efcc-cac-to-strengthen-partnership-in-fight-against-corruption
Source: EFCC News