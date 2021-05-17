Be Wary of Impostors, EFCC Warns Nigerians
Fake EFCC Operatives Caught in Illegal Operations in Lagos
… Commission Warns Nigerians Against Impostors
A gang of three fake operatives of the Economic and
Ghali Ahmed, Head of the EFCC Zonal Office in Lagos disclosed this today, May 13, 2021 at a press briefing in the Commission’s office, Ikoyi, Lagos.
According to him, “The fraudsters were arrested at New Horizon Estate, Lekki, Lagos, in the middle of their illegal operation to ‘serve’ a Court Order purported to have emanated from the Mushin Magistrate… Mehr
Source: EFCC News