Be Wary of Impostors, EFCC Warns Nigerians…

Be Wary of Impostors, EFCC Warns Nigerians

Fake EFCC Operatives Caught in Illegal Operations in Lagos
… Commission Warns Nigerians Against Impostors
A gang of three fake operatives of the Economic and

Financial Crimes Commission who embarked on an illegal operation purportedly to execute a fake Court Order have been arrested in Lagos.
Ghali Ahmed, Head of the EFCC Zonal Office in Lagos disclosed this today, May 13, 2021 at a press briefing in the Commission’s office, Ikoyi, Lagos.
According to him, “The fraudsters were arrested at New Horizon Estate, Lekki, Lagos, in the middle of their illegal operation to ‘serve’ a Court Order purported to have emanated from the Mushin Magistrate… Mehr


Source: EFCC News

