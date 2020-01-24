Amaechi: Remarkable Improvement in Lagos-Ibadan Railway Line Project

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has said there is remarkable improvement in the pace of work on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway line.

Amaechi made the assertion while interacting with journalists in Lagos on Friday after an inspection of the ongoing work on the Lagos axis of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

He spoke at the Ebute-Metta Office of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the contractors handling the project.

The minister, who had earlier frowned upon the contractors’ work on Monday, said that he had observed improvement in the construction of stations and mobilisation of more staff to the sites.

“We agreed that we will come to site and see what they have done, so we came and I think there is remarkable progress from the day we came till today.

“Just like I asked the journalists, if we saw the number of staff we saw today on site…