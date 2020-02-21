APC Approaches Supreme Court to Review Bayelsa Judgment

Gov, PDP, Falana, condemn attack on Justice Odili

Oshiomhole, Sylva deny involvement

Davidson Iriekpen in Lagos, Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah, Udora Orizu in Abuja and Onungwe Obe in Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday approached the Supreme Court with a fresh application asking the apex court to reverse its judgment that voided the victory of its candidate, Mr. David Lyon, in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The APC, in the application filed on its behalf by its team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), is praying the apex court to set aside the “wrong” interpretation given to its judgment of February 13, 2020 and the subsequent execution of the judgment by INEC, which led to the inauguration of Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor.

The APC’s application came as more condemnations trailed the attack on the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili, who headed the Supreme…