Nigeria @ 60: FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday

By Kuni Tyessi

The federal government has declared Thursday, October 1, as public holiday to mark the nation’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated all Nigerians on the celebration of the country’s diamond jubilee and assured them of government’s unwavering commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ms. Georgina Ehuriah, the minister said that the warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in the nation’s human capital and the richness of its land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world.

