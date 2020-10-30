Global Voices at #EndSARS Protest

Chiemelie Ezeobi, Mary Nnah, Rebecca Ejifoma and Chiamaka Ozulumba write that the #EndSARS movement drew global and local support while the subsequent violence and deaths garnered condemnation

From Switzerland to Auckland, United Kingdom, Australia, France, England, United States, South Africa, Canada, Berlin, Toronto, New York, Geneva, London, Houston, Paris, Dublin, Germany, Finland, Czech, Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya, India, and several others, the global support for the #EndSARS movement was momentous.

Aside from political figures, nations and unions, the aftermath of the protest which was occasioned by disproportionate use of force on protesters, also drew global condemnation from renowned figures including Pop stars Beyonce, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, Treyz Song, Kanye West, Gabrielle Union, Lewis Hamilton, and Noami Campbell.

Also, other well-known global entertainment figures like Diddy, Chance the Rapper, Lil Baby, Damson Idris, City…