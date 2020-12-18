So Fresh Celebrates 10 Years of Inspiration, Enriching Lives

By Rebecca Ejifoma

So Fresh Neighbourhood Market Ltd, a proudly Nigerian company founded by winning couple, Goke and Bimbo Balogun, celebrated their 10 years anniversary on November 6, 2020.

With 10 outlets across the nation, So Fresh is making healthy food easily accessible thereby ensuring good health and wellbeing for Nigerians.

According to the CEO, Olagoke Balogun, “So Fresh will continue to play its part in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 2 and 3 in Nigeria, as we expand our reach across the nation”

He spoke further that their quest is to inspire people to live healthier and happier lives by enriching them with fresh, wholesome, nutrient-rich and delicious meals.

The COO, Abimbola Balogun highlighted the values she shares with her husband, the CEO, a feature that makes it easy for them to work as a team.

Her words, “We share so many things in common. But most importantly, we share similar values. That helps us to…