Seplat Asks Privileges Committee to Sanction Senior Advocate

• Accuses him of misleading court to secure order

• Senior lawyer denies allegations

Tobi Soniyi

Seplat Petroleum Development Company has asked the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) and the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to sanction a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Kunle Ogunba, for alleged gross misconduct and unethical practices contrary to the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007.

In the petition to the LPPC, which was equally copied to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, the company accused Ogunba of violating Rules 1, 15, 24, 30 and 32 of the Rules of Professional Conduct 2007 and urged sanctions against the senior advocate in line with paragraph 55 of the Rules of Professional Conduct.

Ogunba has, however, denied any wrongdoing, alleging a plot by Seplat to blackmail him.

Seplat move comes barely three years after the LPPC stripped Ogunba of SAN rank…