Media Aide Alleges Attack on Igboho’s Ibadan Residence 

By Kemi Olaitan

Mr. Olayomi Koiki, media aide of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Ogboho, has alleged that gunmen attacked the Ibadan residence of the Yoruba rights activist in the early hours of Monday.

In a live video on his Facebook page, Igbohos’s aide alleged that the attackers were Nigerian security forces.

In the video which was recorded in a compound with a dark background indicating that the recording was done in the early hours of Monday, Koiki said the military had laid siege to Igboho’s residence in an attempt to arrest the activist.

In the viral video, gunshots were heard in the background.

Igboho’s residence is located in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

“There is a situation right now where the Federal Government of Nigeria tried to invade our residence. We are telling the world that the war that the Federal Government is waiting for might start today.

“The war that the Federal Government…