How 21-year-old UNILAG Undergraduate Allegedly Murdered SuperTV Boss

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

A 21-year-old undergraduate of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, has been arrested for the murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, and a Director in Super Network Limited, Michael Usifo Ataga.

Michael Usifo Ataga

The suspect, who was paraded on Thursday at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja, confessed to the crime, adding that the scuffle that led to his death was because the deceased had allegedly forced her for another bout after several rounds of sex.

The 300-level student of Mass Communication was said to have stabbed him severally during the scuffle, tied him up and left him to bleed to death.

She then proceeded to take his ATM cards, his phones and laptops, the latter which she formated and sold at Computer Village before the police arrested her.

In her confession at the command, she said he was hooked up with the deceased by her friend four months ago and they had a…