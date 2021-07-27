FG to Boost Benue’s Agric Sector, Says Minister

The federal government has expressed its desire to transform the agriculture sector of Benue State in order to boost food production and encourage exportation.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, in Makurdi at the official inauguration of the state office for the implementation of the Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI).

Katagum said during the event that “this initiative is strategic within the context of the economic diversification drive of the present administration’s efforts anchored on the Economic Recovery and Growth plan (ERGP), and by extension, the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) being implemented by my ministry.

“The plan seeks to, among other things, develop the non-oil sector to boost production, encourage value addition and export for increased foreign exchange, wealth and job creation. The NAADI initiative represent…