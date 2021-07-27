Raphael Varane joins Manchester United from Real Madrid

Raphael Varane is the latest superstar to join Manchester United.

The 28-year-old France World Cup winner with four Champions League titles to his name has been announced as the new signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer.

A club statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphaël Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.”

The deal is expected to be around £43 million. The centre back from Real Madrid arrives in Manchester after England’s Jadon Sancho was transferred from Borusssia Dortmund on a four year deal.

Varane will partner club captain Harry Maguire in the defence with Luke Shaw and Wan-Bissaka in the coming season.

The France International will fly to Manchester next week to undergo his medical a few days later. He will be unveiled later than expected because of enforced…