SON bursts syndicate adulterating lubricants in Lagos — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A team of the Surveillance, Investigation and Monitoring (SIM), Unit of SON has uncovered a lubricant adulterating syndicate at a residential property situated at number 25 Isoko Street, Sunny Bus-stop, Ojo in the Alaba International Market area of Lagos State.

Officials of the organisation swooped on the location and arrested a primary suspect Mr Chizoba Emmanuel, who was found on the premises with various drums of base oil and empty drums used to mix and repackage the substandard lubricants.

Speaking to newsmen at the location, Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, who was represented by the coordinator SIM Unit, Mr. Suleiman Isa described the discovery as shocking, stating that it is indeed a wake-up call for Nigerians and particularly the organisation that there is still work to be done.

According to him, despite SON’s several arrests in the past, deviant Nigerians still persist in the act of adulterating engine oil and selling to unsuspecting Nigerians.

