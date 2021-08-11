Streets Empty, Markets, Shops Closed as IPOB’s Sit-at-Home Order Takes Effect

•Two Killed as Awka, Anambra, Nnewi grounded

•Enugu, Aba obedient, observe command

Amby Uneze in Owerri, David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka, Gideon Arinze in Enugu and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Major streets, motor parks, schools and markets in many parts of the Southeast were yesterday deserted as residents observed the sit-at-home order handed them by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

From Enugu to Anambra and Abia, many residents said the fear of being attacked forced them to stay at home, while others said they had come to terms with the issues that were fuelling the demand for self-determination.

IPOB had in a statement through its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, declared every Monday ‘a ghost Monday effective from Monday, August 9 to prevail on the federal government to release Kanu, who is currently being detained for treasonable felony.

The group said all institutions (public and private), transport companies,…