Osinbajo to Commission Dangote Ultra-Modern Skills Acquisition Centre in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Vice President Yemi Osibanjo is expected to commission the Multi-million ultra-modern skills acquisition center named after the business mogul, Mr. Aliko Dangote, in Kano.

The Governor of Kano State, Mr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, made the disclosure while conducting delegates of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) round the project in Kano yesterday, during an inspection tour in the state as part of the event marking their arrival for a delegate conference.

Ganduje said that the Vice President was expected in Kano to commission the centre in November when it would commence full operation with five hundred trainees that would be divided into two groups.

He said that the infrastructure and human resources development were part of his administration’s commitment in boosting the socio-economic status of the people of the state.

According to him, the management of the center would be handed over to…