Four Companies Threaten to Sue NPA Over Award of Boat Service Contract

Four different companies have issued a pre-action notice to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over alleged plans by the Authority to award boat service contracts in the four pilotage districts to an entity that did not participate in the procurement process as required by the Public Procurement Act.

The aggrieved companies are: Pacific Silverline Limited, Isasha Investment Limited, ICA Logistics Limited and Nexttee Oil & Gas Trading Co. Nig. Limited.

The pre-action notice dated 23rd September 2021 was addressed to the Managing Director of NPA by the solicitors to the four companies, Messrs Akinlawon & Ajomo.

The companies said NPA’s plan to award the contract to an entity that did not participate in the procurement process violates the Public Procurement Act, Cap P.44.

The notice titled, “Pre-Action Notice Pursuant to Section 92 of the Nigerian Ports Authority Act CAP N126,” signed by Anthonia Titilola Akinlawon, SAN, reads in part:…