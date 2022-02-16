$418m Paris Club Refunds: FG, Governors, Consultants Know Fate March 25

Alex Enumah



Come March 25, 2022, the governors of the 36 states in the federation would know if the federal government could go ahead as scheduled to pay six consultants, the sum of $418 million being fees accrued to them, for helping the states recover billions of dollars deducted in excess from their accounts in the payment of the Paris Club loan to Nigeria.

The governments of the 36 states had dragged the federal government before a Federal High Court in Abuja, for concluding and making arrangements that would enable government agencies deduct the sum of $418 million from funds belonging to the states to settle debts owed the said consultants.

However, after lawyers to parties in the suit adopted and argued their final written addresses, trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo announced that the court would deliver its verdict in the matter come March 25.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1313/2021, the governors were praying the court to restrain…