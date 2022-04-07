Breaking: Gunmen Burn down Soludo’s LGA Secretariat

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Unidentified men, wielding automatic riffles Thursday evening burnt down Aguata Local Government Area Secretariat at Ekwulobia.

Aguata Local Government Area is the home local government of the governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo. He had previously called for dialogue with all armed groups, and on Wednesday, he released 15 names of committee members who will spearhead peace, both in Anambra and the south east.

Details of the incident is still sketchy as at the time of filling this report, but it was gathered that the gunmen who came on motorbikes commandeered a truck to block off the road, while they entered the secretariat, setting structures, shops and vehicles ablaze.

A resident of the Area, who refused to be named said most shops inside the council Secretariat were also burnt, including the main secretariat building, which houses several departments.

The source however lamented…