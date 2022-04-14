Defection: Ayade Lauds Court Judgement

Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade has expressed gratitude to the judiciary for standing firm on the side of truth in his defection judgement.

Speaking yesterday in Calabar during a victory rally organisedd by Cross River All Progressives Congress (APC) Lobby Group to celebrate the court victory, Governor Ayade declared that as a state that requires federal government support, “Cross River has no business with opposition politics. When the time comes, we will show them we are APC state.”

Continuing, the Governor said: “It is God that brought me to this office and only God can take me out. That is why I’m here to say thank you to the judiciary for refusing to submit to the imbecilic stupidity and irresponsible conduct of people who believe that money and power belong to them.

“I’m happy that the judiciary rose and said we are too celebrated, we are too cerebral to bow to shenanigans. So,…