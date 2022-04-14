Displaced Persons in Nigeria Now 3.3m, Says ECOWAS

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said that Nigeria now has 3.3 million people displaced by various crisis rocking the nation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the stakeholders’ workshop on the Best Practices for Stabilization in West Africa, the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Madam Finda Koroma, said the issue of displacement in the West Africa region needs to be addressed.

She said: “We also need to address the crisis of displacement. For instance, Burkina Faso has experienced an explosion in its forced displacement crisis because of militant Islamist group violence originating in Mali. Its current 1.2 million displaced population represents a nine-fold increase from 2019.

“Additionally, violent attacks by Boko Haram in the Northeastern in Nigeria, have resulted in the displacement of 2.5 million Nigerians, whilst kidnappings, extortion, and organised…