Eid el-Fitri: Officials of CAN Visit Gombe Governor

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday received a delegation from the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Gombe State Chapter which paid him Sallah homage in the wake of the Eid el-fitr celebrations.

The team comprised officials of both the Youths wing and the main body of CAN.

Speaking at the event, the leader of the delegation and Gombe State CAN Chairman, Reverend Father Joseph Alphonsus Shinga, explained that the Christian community in Gombe State deemed it necessary to identify with Governor Yahaya and the entire Muslim Ummah on this auspicious occasion in view of the religious tolerance, understanding and peaceful co-existence between the two major faiths in the State under his watch.

Reverend Father Shinga described the coinciding of the Christian lenten season with the Holy month of Ramadan as a divine predestination to further…