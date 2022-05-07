You’re Worthy of 2nd Term, Tinubu Tells Sanwo-Olu

Segun James



The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday got the most important approval of all when his hand was raised by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the gubernatorial candidate of the state in the 2023 election.

Tinubu openly endorsed the Governor and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, for a second term in the presence of the entire leadership of the Lagos State chapter of the APC.

At the party’s stakeholders’ meeting held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa yesterday, Tinubu raised the hands of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat in approval of their bid to continue in office beyond 2023.

This development puts all rumours surrounding the recent endorsement of Sanwo-Olu for a second term by the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) to rest.

Tinubu’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat has also laid to rest the speculations in some quarters, especially some online news platforms few…