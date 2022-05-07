2023: Rivers APC welcomes diaspora support for Amaechi’s presidential bid





By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – ALL Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has expressed delight at the “massive” diaspora support from Canada and United States citizens of Nigerian descent towards the presidential bid of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Chief Emeka Beke, Chairman, Rivers state APC expressed the party’s appreciation in Port Harcourt when the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi-Move Up (CRA-Move Up) Campaign, Canada/USA, a diaspora support group for the Transport Minister visited Rivers APC secretariat to pledge their commitment to Amaechi’s ambition.

Joe Korka-Waadah, the Director General, CRA Move Up, had told Beke that, “We have no doubt that in terms pedigree, wealth of leadership experience and track record, Amaechi stands tall above other contenders as the fittest and most deserving to succeed President Mohammadu Buhari.

“We realise Nigerians can’t go…





