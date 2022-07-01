Buhari Wants Increased Cooperation Between Nigeria, Portugal in Oil, Gas  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said with the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war increased cooperation in oil and gas between Nigeria and Portugal had become vital to avoid crisis in the demand and supply chain.

While stressing that Nigeria was already a major supplier of gas to Portugal, he indicated Nigeria’s preparedness to fill the natural gas gaps in Europe predicated by the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He also said with over 200 million mainly young people, Nigeria was ready to be the hub of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

Speaking yesterday on areas of cooperation between Nigeria and Portugal delivered at the Presidential Palace in Lisbon, Buhari urged Portugal to consider Nigeria as a valued and trusted partner in Africa.

The Nigerian leader identified five key areas of cooperation and collaboration capable of moving both countries forward, saying: ‘‘At a time the world is going through turbulent…