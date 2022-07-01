We Have Zero Tolerance for Interference with Elections Conducted By INEC – THISDAYLIVE

*Reiterates commitment to peaceful, credible polls in 2023

*Urges Nigerians to use social media responsibly

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reiterated his administration’s resolve never to interfere with elections conducted in any part of the country by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking in Lisbon, Portugal, at a meeting with representatives of Nigerians living in that country, Buhari cited the recent governorship elections in Anambra and Ekiti states, insisting his government has proven consistently its zero tolerance for interference with elections. He said Nigerians should be allowed to vote for the parties and candidates of their choice.

Buhari also gave assurances of a free hand to INEC, reiterating the commitment of his administration to peaceful, transparent, free, fair and credible elections next year.

He further stressed that with the conclusion of the primaries of the…