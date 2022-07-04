New ECOWAS Leadership must Resolve Lingering Issues in Subregion  – THISDAYLIVE

* Body lifts economic and financial embargoes on Mali

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the new leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to resolve all pending issues affecting the subregion.

The lingering issues, according to him, included economic challenges especially with the Russia-Ukraine crisis, economic problems and military coups in three of the West African countries.

Speaking in Accra, Ghana, after the election of President Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau as ECOWAS Chairman alongside a newly composed Commission, Osinbajo stressed that there are high expectations regarding the output of the body.

He said the subregional body’s leaders must work harder to resolve the identified lingering issues in the region.

The vice-president, who spoke with newsmen at the end of the 61st Ordinary Session of ECOWAS, said: “President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana did an excellent job in a very…