Ondo Community Protests Alleged Imposition of Candidate by Govt – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

Residents of Ifon community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday took to the street to protest the alleged plan by the state government to impose a candidate on them to fill the vacant traditional stool of the community.

The Olufon stool became vacant in November 2020 following the death of Oba Israel Adeusi, who was killed by suspected gunmen on Benin-Owo expressway in Elegbeka area of the local government area.

The protesters, who included elders, match towards the local government secretariat chanting different local solidarity songs to express their grievances against the alleged plan of the government.

Speaking during the protest, a community leader, Chief Akinbode Ajayi, explained that the community had seven ruling houses, adding that the last king, Oba Israel Adeusi, came from the sixth ruling house.

According to him, the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, in a meeting held with major…