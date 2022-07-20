Building Virile Insurance Sector – THISDAYLIVE

In the face of dwindling revenue of many business organisations that has compelled operators to prune their overhead cost, making insurance bills to top the alternative foregone list; Insurance Managers are now migrating from corporate insurance business to retail business as a way of building stable insurance sector, writes Ebere Nwoji

In their earnest search for ways of expanding their market frontiers and boost annual premium income, insurance operators are now shifting their business focus from corporate line to retail line of business. The operators have adjudged retail business as the sector’s cash cow insisting that it was more profitable and more reliable.

Insurance experts like Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of Mutual Benefit Assurance, Casmir Azubuike of Afriglobal Insurance, Funmi Omo of Enterprise life Assurance and recently Niyi Onifade of Heirs insurance are among insurance technocrats who maintained that to increase insurance density in Nigeria, grow the…