Health Care Providers Insist on Paul-Ozieh’s Election – THISDAYLIVE

Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) Lagos State branch, has insisted on the validity and constitutionality of Mrs. Biola Paul-Ozieh’s election as Chairman of the association as it faulted the nullification of the election by HCPAN President, Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo.
Paul-Ozieh and Dr. Emma Onyenuche were elected Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively on Thursday, July 14, 2022, during the Elections/Annual General Assembly (AGM) held at the National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Lagos.
Reacting to the development, a group under the aegis of ‘Concerned Members of Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) Lagos State Branch’ dissociated itself from the cancellation/nullification of the results of the election, saying Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo acted unilaterally.
The health professional groups comprising nursing, physiotherapy, medical laboratory science, radiographers, optometry, and pharmacy, insisted they totally…
Source: Thisday Newspaper