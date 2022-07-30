Health Care Providers Insist on Paul-Ozieh’s Election – THISDAYLIVE

Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) Lagos State branch, has insisted on the validity and constitutionality of Mrs. Biola Paul-Ozieh’s election as Chairman of the association as it faulted the nullification of the election by HCPAN President, Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo.

Paul-Ozieh and Dr. Emma Onyenuche were elected Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively on Thursday, July 14, 2022, during the Elections/Annual General Assembly (AGM) held at the National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Lagos.

Reacting to the development, a group under the aegis of ‘Concerned Members of Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) Lagos State Branch’ dissociated itself from the cancellation/nullification of the results of the election, saying Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo acted unilaterally.

The health professional groups comprising nursing, physiotherapy, medical laboratory science, radiographers, optometry, and pharmacy, insisted they totally…