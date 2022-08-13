LASAA Unveils Guidelines for Elections Branding, Campaign – THISDAYLIVE

Omolabake Fasogbon.

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA, has announced guidelines that would guide on placement of campaign materials as 2023 elections approach.

A statement by LASAA’s Managing Director, Mr Adedamola Docemo, explained that the guidelines were issued in accordance with the agency’s responsibilities on the use of billboards/wall drapes, banners, A-frames, and posters, to establish sanity and protect the environment from defilement.

He noted that the guidelines were issued without prejudice to any political party, association or aspirants.

The statement titled, “Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency Guidelines on the Use of Election Campaign Materials in Lagos State”, directed that billboards and Wall Drapes should be deployed only on existing structures owned and operated by Outdoor Advertising practitioners, who are registered with the LASAA and have permits for such sites and structures.

The…