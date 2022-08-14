Atiku, Okowa, Tambuwal, Attend Wedding of Lamido’s Daughter – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Scores of top political actors and government officials yesterday stormed Bamaina, the country home of former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido to grace the wedding of his daughter, Suraiyya.

The delegation of the PDP that graced the ceremony were the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, among others.

Also at the wedding were the Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibril; National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and members of the National Executive Committee.

Tambuwal was accompanied by the state governorship candidate and his running mate: Alhaji Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) and Hon. Sagir Bafarawa respectively.

Other top-notch politicians at the wedding were the Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, former Vice President, Architect Muhammad Namadi Sambo, ex-National…