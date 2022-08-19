FG won’t Pay ASUU Members for Strike Period, Says Minister – THISDAYLIVE

* Says UTAS, U3PS outscored IPPIS in integrity tests

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has declared that the striking public university lecturers will not be paid salaries for the five months they have been on strike to serve as deterrent to other government workers.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this to newsmen Thursday at the weekly ministerial press briefing at the State House, Abuja, said government has refused to give in

to the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for their members to be paid the backlog of salaries withheld over the ongoing strike, saying it is meant to be the penalty for their needless action.

According to him, not paying the lecturers’ backlog of salaries will deter others who may contemplate strike in future.

He said the strike by the university-based unions came despite the trillions of naira expended on education by the present administration directly, as…