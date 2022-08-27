Maikyau Takes Over From Akpata as NBA President – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday administered the oath of office to Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, who takes over from Mr Olumide Akpata as the 31st President of the NBA.

Maikyau, who won the NBA presidential election last July, was sworn-in during the association’s 62nd Annual General Conference held in Lagos.

Maikyau, while pledging to make “service to the cause of justice” as the pillar of his administration, appealed to the federal government to do all that was necessary to protect lives and property in the country.

He said, “The Nigerian state is passing through a perilous time. There is the insecurity challenge and the situation appears so overwhelming. Many Nigerians live below the poverty line.

“There has been no time that Nigerians have looked towards the Bar more than now. Nigerians have been so terrorised, pauperised and traumatised, what is left of this country is the voice of the legal…