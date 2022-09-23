Tinubu Has Proven Track Records of Progressive Governance, Says APC Group – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Stakeholders has called on young Nigerians not to allow their emotions to deny them the chance of rallying round the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who it said has a proven track record of progressive governance.

It said for a very long time, Nigerian youths have not been given their pride of place in the society especially in governance and public administration, but assured that this would not be the case with Tinubu’s government as he recognises the enormous potential in the Nigerian youth and middle aged needed to build the country that works for everyone.

The Convener of the group, Mr. Aliyu Audu, stated this yesterday while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

According to him, “We must not let emotions deny us the chance of rallying round the right leader for the tasks ahead based on demonstrated visionary leadership, competence, capacity,…