ASUU Begs A’Court to Stay Judgement Ordering End of Strike – THISDAYLIVE

* Obey ruling, return to the classrooms, FG tells university teachers

Deji Elumoye, Alex Enumah and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja for an order to stay the execution of a court judgement ordering it to end its ongoing nationwide strike.

The university teachers have been on strike since February 14, to press home their demands for improved funding for universities and a review of salaries for lecturers, among other issues.

Justice Polycarp Hamman of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja Division, had on Wednesday, while delivering ruling in an interlocutory injunction application by the federal government, restrained ASUU from continuing with the strike.

The judge had predicated his decision on Section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act, that empowers him to make such decisions in the interest of the nation.

Dissatisfied, the university…