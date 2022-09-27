FG: Implementation of 65yrs Retirement Age for Teachers Has Commenced  – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has stated that it has commenced in earnest the implementation of the 65 years retirement age and 40 years of pensionable service for teachers.

The Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu, explained that the new policy is holistic in nature and meant to address career path, remuneration, professional teaching standards, qualifications, deployment and management of teachers.

Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. David Adejo, made the announcement on yesterday while unveiling activities lined up for the 2022 World Teachers Day with its theme: “The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers.”

This year’s edition of the event that is commemorated annually every October 5, according to Adamu, would harp on the importance of empowering teachers for the effective transformation of education to ensure quality teaching and learning as well as…