Lagos Independence Festival of Excellence Postponed over Security Concerns  – THISDAYLIVE

Organisations of the maiden edition of the Lagos Independence Festival of Excellence (LIFE), The Temple Company, and Balmoral Group, have announced a postponement of the event scheduled for Saturday, October 1 to the same date next year.

In a statement released by both bodies, the event was cancelled over security concerns. They based their decision on the advice of security agents on the safety of audiences, artists, crew and venue staff, although plans were already in an advanced stage.

“The safety and security of the community is our top priority and at the forefront of all decisions made during this rapidly evolving situation,” CEO of the Balmoral Group and co-founder of LIFE, Ezekiel Adamu, explained.

He continued: “It is difficult to accept that this unprecedented event cannot be held this year because there are conflicting political events which cannot guarantee our access to the number of personnel required to secure such a large…