Akwa Ibom Inaugurates 18, 000-Seater Stadium Complex in Eket – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A modern 18, 000 seater capacity stadium built by Governor Udom Emmanuel was at the weekend inaugurated in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello inaugurated the ultra-modern stadium facility as part of activities to mark the 35th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bello noted that the stadium would breed talents in Akwa Ibom state in particular and the nation in general.

He described the stadium as fantastic and nice facility that was built on record time, saying the stadium would encourage young youths from Eket in football and produce quality footballers. He commended Emmanuel for constructing the facility.

“You are a great man with a clean heart. Your commitment, dedication and promised to the people of Akwa Ibom State is fulfilled,” he said, adding that Emmanuel showed a good example as a leader.

“You used resources available to the…