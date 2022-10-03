Farm Manager Raises the Alarm over Threat to Life by Abductors – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Farm Manager at Pampo Village in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Mr. Sogo Emmanuel Ogunmola, has raised the alarm over the continuous threats to his life by the kidnappers, who had abducted him before he was rescued by the combined team of security agencies.

Ogunmola, in a press statement issued in Ilorin on Monday, called on the security agencies to come to his rescue so that he would not be kidnapped again.

He noted that following his release from the kidnappers’ den, he has been receiving various calls threatening his life and that of his family that they would be kidnapped again.

“I’m calling on combined security agencies to protect my life and that of my family towards ensuring that we are not kidnapped again,” he said in the statement.

Gunmen had on June 24, 2022, kidnapped him at Pampo Village in Asa Local Government Area of the state and demanded a sum of N20 milion as ransom from his…