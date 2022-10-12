Adamu Absent, as Tinubu, Govs, APC NWC Meeting Fails to Agree on Campaign Kick off Date – THISDAYLIVE

•Buhari’s schedule delaying APC’s campaign kick-off, claims Keyamo

•Tinubu’s wife begs women to mobilise for APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

For the second time in a week, the meeting between the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governors of the party, members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as well as Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Wednesday again failed to agree on a date to flag-off campaign.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, was conspicuously absent at the meeting that lasted for over three hours.

The meeting was a follow up to last Wednesday’s tripartite committee meeting aimed at harmonising the party’s presidential campaign council list.

THISDAY checks revealed that the 422-member campaign list initially released created discord within the party with the governors, party leadership and stakeholders expressing dissatisfaction.

It was…