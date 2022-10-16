Removing Mining from Exclusive List will Lead to Agitation – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, yesterday cautioned against the removal of mining from the exclusive list in the Constitution, saying it would fuel agitation in the country.

Saraki who was represented by the Director, of Artisanal and Small Scale Mining at the ministry, Mr. Patrick Ojeka, disclosed this yesterday at a two-day High-Level National Policy Dialogue themed: “Mainstreaming Gender in the Solid Mineral Sector in Nigeria,’’ organised by Women in Mining Nigeria (WIMIN) in Abuja.

The project supported by Ford Foundation and Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), is being implemented in Ebonyi, Edo, Osun, Plateau and Taraba states to advocate the integration of gender equality perspectives in mining.

Saraki said: “Having mining in concurrent list incidentally in a country like Nigeria, that we have a central system of government, it is going to be a…