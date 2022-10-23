I Will not be Part-tme President or Run Nigeria from Dubai – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asíwájú Bola Tinubu has declared that he won’t be a part-time President who will share his time between living in Dubai and Nigeria.

He added that he would concentrate his attention and energy on confronting and surmounting Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

Tinubu gave the assurance at an interactive session with members of the popular Tijjaniyyah sect on Sunday in Kano.

Tinubu in a statement issued by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman said top on the list are improved electricity, full security, giving agriculture full attention including provision and completion of dams and improved quality education for Nigerians.

“I promise to devote 100% of my time and energy to serving Nigeria. You will have it better with me, not 50% in Dubai in the United Arab Emirate, 50% in Nigeria,” he said.

At the meeting, members of the Tijjaniyyah sect…