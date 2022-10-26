Terror Alert on FCT By Foreign Embassies Unverified, Misleading – THISDAYLIVE

•Says warning not for Nigerians

•UK insists there’s increased threat in Abuja

•Warns assault may be indiscriminate, western interest targeted

Olawale Ajimotokan and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government, yesterday, lashed out at some foreign embassies for allegedly issuing an unverified terror warning on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, posting clickbait, and causing panic in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, delivered the disavowal at a ministerial session of the on-going UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Week in Abuja. Mohammed said if, indeed, such security alert was necessary, it was for the attention of citizens of the issuing countries in Nigeria and not for the Nigerian public.

But the United Kingdom insisted there was a terror alert, which it updated as having an increased threat of attack by terrorists on Nigeria’s seat of power. It, however, warned that the…