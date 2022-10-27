FUTA Varsity Student Seeks N12.5m for Kidney Transplant – THISDAYLIVE

Esther Akinsola

An undergraduate at the Federal University of Technology, Akure in Ondo State, Mojeed Adegoke, has been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and needs N12.5m to undergo a kidney transplant.

The 23-year-old was said to be in his final year when he was diagnosed with the medical condition.

Adegoke said his condition started with headaches early last year. “I started having severe headaches one day but it did not stop. I could not continue my final year project because of this.

“I later went to my school clinic. After my complaint, my school referred me to the Federal Medical Centre, where I was examined and diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.”

The victim’s sister, Aminat Oladejo, said her family members had been paying N40,000 to the hospital for dialysis every four days.

“Our parents are also trying, but we need help. It is God that has been seeing us through,” she added.

Meanwhile, family members and friends…