At Alaghodaro Investment Summit, Obaseki Sets N60bn IGR Target – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has set an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of N60 billion for the state in 2023 at the Alaghodaro Investment Summit, holding in Benin City.

The summit is organised yearly in partnership with the private sector to mark the anniversary of Governor Godwin Obaseki in office and showcase the progress being recorded in transforming the state into an investment haven.

This year’s edition to mark the governor’s 6th anniversary, themed ‘Edo’s Transformation: Partnerships, Resilience, Impact’ is taking place between Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Dignitaries at the event include the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II; Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu; Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie; Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha; Commissioner for Culture, Tourism…