Jonathan denies link with aggrieved PDP govs





Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has debunked a purported media report that the aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors were loyal to him.

Mr Ikechukwu Eze, the Media Adviser to Jonathan, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the office’s attention had been drawn to media reports linking his name to the current troubles in the PDP.

Eze said that Jonathan would have ignored the strange tale, since it was obviously baseless.

“However, we are offering this clarification because we have been reached by many Nigerians who are concerned that such fabrication, with a vague and suspicious attribution, could be given undeserved prominence on the front page of some national dailies.

“We are also not unmindful of the fact that, this being an electioneering season, bizarre tales are often contrived, propagated and weaponised to either smear others, or deliver cheap political advantage to the purveyors.

“First, we would like to make…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper